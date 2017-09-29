Copa Airlines resumes Puerto Rico flights

COPA AIRLINES , listed as the most punctual carrier in Latin America. resumed flights to the devastated island of Puerto Rico on Friday, Sep. 29.

Flights were , canceled after the passage of Hurricane Maria that left the island without electricity and leaving at least 16 dead, with fears that that figure could rise sharply as authorities there condemn White House reactions to the crisis.

The company said it will offer a daily flight from Panama at 08.08 local time (13.08 GMT) and another that will take off from San Juan at 14.00 local time (19.00 GMT).

The airline asked passengers board ing in San Juan to be at the airport 4 hours in advance and said that “it offers the option to those who have issued their ticket until September 18, 2017, with flight date of 19 September to December 15, to change their travel date until June 15, 2018 exempting them from penalties. ”

Copa this week took 10 tons of dry food, drinking water and toiletries, to San Juan . They were collected by Panamanian singer-songwriter Omar Alfanno, whose wife is Puerto Rican.

The category 5, hurricane, which reached Puerto Rico on September 19 caused the closure of several airports and destroyed the infrastructure and telecommunications systems of the island.

