Contingency plan for missed medical appointments

A CONTINGENCY plan for the rescheduling of thousands Social Security (CSS) medical appointments and surgeries that were cancelled on Wednesday, Oct 11 will be initiated on Monday, Oct 16.

The cancellations which also disrupted service in Ministry of Health clinics and hospitals after President Juan Carlos Varela made a snap decision in the middle of the night to declare a public holiday after Panama had qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The decision created a backlash from businesses and logistic centers faced with informing customers that deliveries were suspended because Panama won a soccer game.

Constitutional experts say that while the president can declare a day of mourning, he cannot declare a holiday without cabinet approval.

The CSS plan will offer medical specialists, doctors, laboratories and radiology departments the choice of handling two or three extra patients a day, or of attending Saturdays to reduce the backlog.

The National Executive Directorate for Health Services says the measures will be taken with the consent of the officials and medical directors of

each of the hospitals, polyclinics, local primary health care units and health centers. throughout the country.

“It will be the responsibility of the National Department of Health Records and Statistics to ensure that all patients are reprogrammed their new appointments confirmed via telephone “, says the directorate.