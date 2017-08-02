Conjunctivitis epidemic records 10,646 cases

Conjuntivitis epidemic records 10,646 cases

AS CASES of viral conjunctivitis soared towards 11,000 Panama’s Ministry of Health (Minsa) on Wednesday, August 2decared an epidemic.

According to the authorities, the cases are

mainly distributed in Panama Metro, Colón and San Miguelito.

The disease can last from three to seven days, said Itza Barahona de Mosca, director General of Health.

“The epidemic has been of low intensity with reports in other health regions, “she added.

She stressed the importance of prevention, such as frequent hand washing and the use of tissues.

“We recommend that people do not self-medicate, rather consult with a doctor, ” said Israel Cedeño, Minsa Director of Epidemiology.

“You should not use antibiotics or anti-inflammatories, unless it is prescribed by a doctor”

People showing signs of the infection should

refrain from going to work , schools or social events.

Distribution

The Health Ministry says cases have been identified in: Bocas del Toro (67), Colón (3254), Coclé (294), Chiriquí (273), Darién (102), Herrera (178), Los Santos (96), Panamá East (246), Panamá metro (2398), Panamá North (215), Panamá West (1207), San Miguelito (2088), Comarca Guna Yala (104), Comarca Ngäbe Buglé (5), Veraguas (119),