Conjunctivitis outbreak eases

THE CONJUNCTIVITIS epidemic that has swept the country has shown a “significant decline” in cases says the Ministry of Health (MINSA), but care is still needed.

On Saturday, Sep. 16 The Epidemiological Surveillance System reported a drop of 6,900 cases.

During the outbreak over 74,000 cases were reported

The Health Regions most affected have been: San Miguelito, Bocas del Toro, Colón, Panama Metro and West Panama; while the most affected age groups are those under five years of age, followed by the age group of 20 to 49 years.

The Ministry warns that the outbreak is still active and has issued some preventive recommendations

Frequent hand washing with soap and water, or use of alcohol gel. Avoid touching your eyes. The use of disposable tissues is recommended to dry the ocular secretions and discard them appropriately immediately after use.

Cover your nose and mouth with tissue when you cough

Do not share personal items such as: glasses, contact lenses, sunglasses, cloths, hand towels or handkerchiefs.

People with conjunctivitis should stay home, and only go out to see the doctor until the signs and symptoms have disappeared. They should not attend schools, shopping centers, or social events or make unnecessary visits to residences.

Do not self-medicate or share eye drops. Likewise, the entire population is advised to go to their Health Center, Polyclinic or private doctor if they present the following symptoms:

Red eyes with or without the sensation of “grit”, or other discomfort. Swollen eyelids.

Itching or pain in one or both eyes.

The acute conjunctivitis epidemic is not confined to Panama.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO / WHO). says that in other countries of the region similar outbreaks have been detected during the year.