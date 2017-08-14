Conjunctivitis epidemic mushrooms to 25,557

PANAMA’S conjunctivitis epidemic has mushroomed to 25,557 cases and climbing since it was declared on August 2 says the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

At the time the outbreak was listed an epidemic, there were 10, 646 reported cases

The Gorgas Memorial Institute of Health Studies detected

that the agent that is causing the disease is an enterovirus

that can be transmitted by direct contact with ocular, respiratory or stool secretions, but It can also come from environmental sources, and affects people of all ages.

The incubation period for conjunctivitis is between 12 and 72 hours. It is maintained for four consecutive days, in its lighter phase, but may be up to 12 days when it becomes full blown.