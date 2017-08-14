Conjunctivitis epidemic mushrooms to 25,557

Posted on August 14, 2017 in Panama

Conjunctivitis epidemic mushrooms to 25,557

PANAMA’S conjunctivitis epidemic has mushroomed to 25,557 cases and climbing since  it was declared on August  2 says the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

At the time the outbreak was  listed an epidemic, there were  10, 646 reported cases

The Gorgas Memorial Institute of Health Studies detected

that the agent that is causing the disease is an enterovirus

that can be transmitted  by direct contact with ocular, respiratory or stool secretions, but It can also come from environmental sources, and affects people of all ages.

The incubation period for conjunctivitis is between 12 and 72 hours. It is maintained for  four consecutive days, in its lighter phase, but may be up to 12 days when it becomes full blown.

