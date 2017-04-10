CONCACAF trio plans World Cup 26 bid

THREE MEMBERS of The Football Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean (CONCACAF) that includes Panama, announced on Monday, July 10 a joint proposal to organize the World Cup in 2026.

The countries Canada, Mexico and the United States made the announcement in New York.

It would make the countries in the north of the continent the first three to jointly host a major soccer event.

The press conference was attended by CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, also head of the Canadian Federation , along with his counterparts from the United States, Sunil Gulati, and Mexico, Decio de María.