CONCACAF trio plans World Cup 26 bid

Posted on April 10, 2017 in Panama

THREE MEMBERS of The  Football Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean (CONCACAF) that includes Panama, announced on Monday, July 10 a joint proposal to organize the World Cup in 2026.

The countries Canada, Mexico and the United States  made the announcement  in New York.

It would make the countries in the north of the continent the first three to jointly host a major soccer event.

The  press conference was attended by CONCACAF  president Victor Montagliani, also head of the Canadian Federation , along with his counterparts from the  United States, Sunil Gulati, and Mexico, Decio de María.

