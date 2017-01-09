Comptroller stays mum on Odebrecht audit call

A SECOND REQUEST by Administration Prosecutor Rigoberto Gonzalez to Comptroller Federico Humbert, to open an investigation into the works executed by the Odebrecht construction company has gone unanswered.

In a letter dated Dec. 23, González reminded Humbert that on March 17, 2016 he requested, the comptroller , to carry out audits of the works carried out by Odebrecht in Panama to determine if there was any economic injury to the state.

La Prensa sought an answer from the comptroller, but he did not respond to requests for comment.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials from 2009 to 2014. The identities of the officials and politicians who received the money have not yet been disclosed.