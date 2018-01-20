Communications hitch  strands Metro users

SECTIONS of the Panama Metro system were shut down for 40 minutes on Friday afternoon, January 19, stranding hundreds of passengers.

The suspension was caused by a failure of the communications between El Ingenio station andSan Isidro. Partial service was offered between the Albrook and Fernández de Córdoba stations.

The Cinco de Mayo and the Lotteria stations were packed with users, desperate to get to their destinations, and the Mi Bus, company sent in extra buses to reduce congestion reports El Siglo,