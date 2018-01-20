Communications hitch  strands Metro users

Posted on January 20, 2018 in Panama

SECTIONS of the Panama Metro system were shut down for 40 minutes on Friday afternoon, January 19, stranding hundreds of passengers.

The suspension was caused by a failure of the communications between  El Ingenio station andSan Isidro. Partial service was offered between the Albrook and Fernández de Córdoba stations.

The Cinco de Mayo and the Lotteria stations  were  packed with users, desperate to get to their destinations, and the Mi Bus, company sent in extra buses to reduce congestion reports El Siglo,

