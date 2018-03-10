Colon Dawn Raids  involve 1,000 Cops

OVER a thousand police and Public Ministry officials launched a dawn swoop on neighborhoods across the City of Colon on Saturday, March 10. The operation labeled ‘Caribbean Blue’ was aimed at countering gang activity which has led to 15 deaths so far this year.

Checkpoints were set up at the entrance to the city and in the neighborhoods of La Cresta, La Feria, Villa del Caribe, Puerto Escondido and others, where they searched for fugitives from justice as well as weapons.

Police Director Omar Pinzón, ruled out that the search involved activists who have announced a general strike for Tuesday, March 13 in the province.

