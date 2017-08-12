Colombia yogurt pulled from store shelves

PANAMA’S Food Safety Authority (AUPSA) swooped on a bakery in Betania in the country’s capital on Friday, August 11 and confiscated containers of yogurt.

The yogurt was processed in Colombia and had no sanitary registration.

In June, AUPSA ordered the temporary disabling of import registrations of dairy products, coming from Colombia, because they are susceptible to FMD virus, which affects humans.

AUPSA carries out post-admission surveillance operations to ensure compliance with the sanitary and sanitary requirements for the introduction of food to retail stores.