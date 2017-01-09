Cold front forces Volcan tourists evacuation

OVER 100 tourists were evacuated from the Volcan Barú, and two local parks were closed on the weekend , as a cold front brought high winds and rains to the Chiriquí Highlands

Safety measures were implemented by the Joint Task Force (FTC) From January 7

The regional director of Mi Ambiente, Yilka Aguirre, reported that since the evacuation began at dawn on Monday, January 9,

With the closure of access to the International Park

La Amistad and the Volcán Barú National Park.

The rangers of Mi Ambiente remain stationed

Stationed at the entrance to ensure the safety of

groups of hikers who perform the descent of the area

Protected.

During their tour in the sector of Los Pocitos, the

Members of the FTC and rangers found

tourists who did not reach the top of the volcano.

They were escorted to the Volcan fire station for assistance

Remaining visitors will be evacuated by the , Boquete district T-shirt patrol.

