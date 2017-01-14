Cold front closes two national parks

Posted on January 14, 2017 in Panama

Volcan Baru
THE AMISTAD International Park (PILA) and the Volcán Barú National Park affected by a cold front and strong winds that have brought down trees and branches, will remain closed until further notice says the Ministry of The Environment.

More than 300 tourists  have been evacuated from Volcán Barú  in Chiriqui since January 9, and the closure of the parks is done in order to safeguard the integrity of national and foreign visitors.

The head of the Regional Protected Areas  Committee of the  Ministry of the Environment,  Nicomedes Jiménez, said that technicians are monitoring the situation and making regular assessment of  the condition of hiking trails and paths.

