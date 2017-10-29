Coffee break for jailed VIPs

AN INVESTIGATION is underway to check the origin of two photos said to be of a group of former Panama high rollers who once strutted through the corridors of power and are now incarcerated in the El Renacer prison serving time, awaiting trial or side-stepping their way through the court system.

The photos appeared on social networks, on Saturday afternoon, October 28 including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp,

Their authenticity has not yet been confirmed but Minister of Government Carlos Rubio immediately Tweeted that an investigation will begin through the General Directorate of the National Penitentiary System.

In the two photos can be seen former ministers Frank De Lima and Jaime Ford, former Vice President Felipe Virzi, ex-National Police Director, Gustavo Pérez, the former head of the Securities Market Superintendency, Ignacio Fábrega the ex-partner of the Financial Pacific brokerage, West Valdés and the former head of tax collecting, Luis Cucalón,until recently in more comfortable detention in Punta Pacifica Hospital. Missing is former Supreme Court judge Alejandro Moncada Luna.