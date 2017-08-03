Cocle traffic death brings year’s total to 260

A 52-YEAR-OLD woman was killed and two men hospitalized when a truck carrying animal livestock plunged from a bridge in Rio Grande, Penonomé on Wednesday afternoon, August 2.

Angelina Valdez Gil, died instantly. Two young men were transferred to regional hospitals with serious injuries. Most of the livestock was unscathed.

There have been 40 deaths from traffic accidents in Cocle province so far this year. The national total is 260, averaging over one life lost each day.