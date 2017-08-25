Clinic explosion victim delicate but stable

Posted on August 25, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 15

THE 57-YEAR-OLD  woman injured in an explosion in front of the Presidente Remón Polyclinic in Calle 17, Santa Ana, is in a delicate but stable state said Social Security (CSS) deputy director, Julio García Valarini on Friday Aug 25.

She is a CSS employee and  is in Intensive  Care (ICU) at the Arnulfo Arias Madrid  complex, with the head trauma she suffered  the previous day,

The medical services of the Polyclinic which was evacuated were fully restored on Friday.

Meanwhile, The Panama Fire Department’s  Directorate for Fire Safety, Prevention, and Research (Dinasepi)  has issued several citations as part of its investigations into the incident.

Among those cited are subcontractor personnel from the electricity company and the maintenance manager of the polyclinic, said Dinasepi Director Juan De Arco.

New citations are expected to check whether preventive measures were taken.

(Newsroom has over 11,000 impressions  a day  contact us  for  advertising opportunities)

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd