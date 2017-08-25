Clinic explosion victim delicate but stable

THE 57-YEAR-OLD woman injured in an explosion in front of the Presidente Remón Polyclinic in Calle 17, Santa Ana, is in a delicate but stable state said Social Security (CSS) deputy director, Julio García Valarini on Friday Aug 25.

She is a CSS employee and is in Intensive Care (ICU) at the Arnulfo Arias Madrid complex, with the head trauma she suffered the previous day,

The medical services of the Polyclinic which was evacuated were fully restored on Friday.

Meanwhile, The Panama Fire Department’s Directorate for Fire Safety, Prevention, and Research (Dinasepi) has issued several citations as part of its investigations into the incident.

Among those cited are subcontractor personnel from the electricity company and the maintenance manager of the polyclinic, said Dinasepi Director Juan De Arco.

New citations are expected to check whether preventive measures were taken.

