Civil society negates top judge re-election

CIVIL SOCIETY groups were quick to react to the musings of jet-setting Panama Supreme Court President José Ayú Prado on possible re-election.

Carlos Lee, of the Citizens Alliance Pro Justicia, said that Ayu Prado does not deserve re-election because he has lacked transparency and the failed implementation of the judicial career program while heading the court in the bienniums 2015-2016 and 2016-2017.

Freddy Pittí, from the Together We Decide Movement, said Ayú Prado has contributed to the institutional weakening of justice in Panama.

The Committee on Credentials of the National Assembly last June filed 12 complaints, five of them against Ayú Prado; in 2016, the Commission closed eight further allegations against him including one for Excessive” travel expenses.

Annette Planells, of the Independent Movement (Movin), claimed that “it would be a terrible message” re-election

of Ayú Prado in the CSJ, due to the indications that exist against its administration.

She said explained that during the periods of Ayú Prado the Judicial Career Law has not been implemented, there have been no progress made in reducing judicial delinquency, nor have significant contributions been made to the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, Pittí, considered that the magistrates are playing with the patience of the people. He alleged that Ayu Prado is a highly questioned person, with no vision and called on the rest of the judges to analyze the issue.