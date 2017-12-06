 Civil servants  get Christmas traffic hell  hours

Posted on December 6, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 54

THE WARNING signal of the annual traffic chaos surrounding Panama’s  Christmas shopping rush went out on Wednesday,  December 6 with the announcement that from  Monday, December 11,  all government  and municipal officials, in Panama and San Miguelito will have a revised work schedule until  the end of the year.

An executive decree  E establishes a schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be valid until Friday, December 29.

The decree  does not apply  to the Panama Canal Authority, hospitals and emergency services

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd