 Civil servants  get Christmas traffic hell  hours

THE WARNING signal of the annual traffic chaos surrounding Panama’s Christmas shopping rush went out on Wednesday, December 6 with the announcement that from Monday, December 11, all government and municipal officials, in Panama and San Miguelito will have a revised work schedule until the end of the year.

An executive decree E establishes a schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be valid until Friday, December 29.

The decree does not apply to the Panama Canal Authority, hospitals and emergency services