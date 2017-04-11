Civil groups rally to save historic building

Posted on April 11, 2017 in Panama

Casa Wilcox
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 32

REPRESENTATIVES of over a dozen  civil society organizations, the National Cultural Institution (INAC) and entrepreneurs including have rallied to save part of Panama’s historical heritage.

At a press conference on Tuesday, April 11,they rejected  the recommended demolition of Casa Wilcox  located in the Old Quarter of Colón.

The  press conference was convened by the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects (SPIA) and members of agencies and historical groups who called on the  Government to reflect on the decision to demolish  the historic property and to promote its reconstruction.

They even suggested   that signing the resolution to demolish the building carries a criminal offense.

The Ministry of Housing and Land Management (Miviot) reported that a formal resolution is pending  from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) “to evaluate the steps to follow”

The director of Sinaproc, José Donderis, “recommended the demolition” of the property

Because of  “its total deterioration and the imminent danger that the building represents for the human life”

Evaluations carried out, show  severe wear on beams, columns and slabs.” According to the Miviot, the Fire Safety Bureau also recommended

The demolition of the structure “due to the high risk to people”.

The  Ministry is awaiting the final report of the Technological University of Panama, to “Determine the decision to be executed”.

“The Miviot will define the fate of the Wilcox house based on the firm documents of the Institutions that issued a judgment with technical foundations,” said a Miviot statement

INAC Considers that the historic house is recoverable and should not be demolished, as recommended  by Sinaproc.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd