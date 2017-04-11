Civil groups rally to save historic building

REPRESENTATIVES of over a dozen civil society organizations, the National Cultural Institution (INAC) and entrepreneurs including have rallied to save part of Panama’s historical heritage.

At a press conference on Tuesday, April 11,they rejected the recommended demolition of Casa Wilcox located in the Old Quarter of Colón.

The press conference was convened by the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects (SPIA) and members of agencies and historical groups who called on the Government to reflect on the decision to demolish the historic property and to promote its reconstruction.

They even suggested that signing the resolution to demolish the building carries a criminal offense.

The Ministry of Housing and Land Management (Miviot) reported that a formal resolution is pending from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) “to evaluate the steps to follow”

The director of Sinaproc, José Donderis, “recommended the demolition” of the property

Because of “its total deterioration and the imminent danger that the building represents for the human life”

Evaluations carried out, show severe wear on beams, columns and slabs.” According to the Miviot, the Fire Safety Bureau also recommended

The demolition of the structure “due to the high risk to people”.

The Ministry is awaiting the final report of the Technological University of Panama, to “Determine the decision to be executed”.

“The Miviot will define the fate of the Wilcox house based on the firm documents of the Institutions that issued a judgment with technical foundations,” said a Miviot statement

INAC Considers that the historic house is recoverable and should not be demolished, as recommended by Sinaproc.