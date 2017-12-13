Civil group demands answers on lawmaker audit

THE CITIZEN watchdog organization “Together We decide” has called on the Comptroller General of Panama for a progress report on the work of a team of auditors installed in the National Assembly to investigate donations, subsidies and professional services contracts. issued by lawmakers.

“It has been more than eight months since the group moved in and we still do not know progress or conclusions of its work, ” said a letter delivered to the Controleria.

An investigation by La Prensa documented that from July 2014 to December 2016, the National Assembly disbursed $14 million in donations, but most never reached the named beneficiary.

Research also revealed that that $68 million was used for contracts for professional services for tasks that were not performed, described by investigators as a legislative fraud.

Together We Decide approached Comptroller General Federico Humbert on Wednesday, December 13, to demand a statement on the audits.

According to the organization, Humbert must inform the country about the findings that have been made in the more than eight months it takes the work of the officials.

“We Panamanians have not forgotten this corruption scandal.” the group said in its note to Humbert.

“The fact that the Comptroller’s Office does not inform citizens in a timely way contributes to the growing lack of trust in public institutions and makes them seem accomplices.”