City underground parking starts off free

PANAMA’S new underground public parking lots below Francisco Arias Paredes Park will initially be free of charge, and when fully operational will cost three cents a minute says City Mayor, Jose Isobel Blandon.

The project, which is 95 percent complete, was inaugurated on Saturday, Aug 12 and will operate as a private concession for 20 years. The company will recover its investment from the collection of fees and from commercial activities in the park.

There are two levels of parking and over 400 spaces for cars.

The final charge for their use will be announced in by the concessionaire and could rise to four cents a minute.