OFF THE CUFF: City parking fines get major hike

Posted on December 29, 2016 in Panama

Motorists in Casco Viejo who ignore moves to discourage parking could get fines doubled.
ILLEGALLY parked vehicles are a major contributor to Panama’s traffic snarls and the city is moving to make offenders pay more for their transgressions.

New fines for drivers who park their vehicles improperly were published in the  Government Gazette Wednesday, December 28.

Fines will range from $50 to $100 depending on the

place where the infraction is committed and the new rules  contemplates doubling the penalty for  truck drivers or repeat offenders.

