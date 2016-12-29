OFF THE CUFF: City parking fines get major hike

ILLEGALLY parked vehicles are a major contributor to Panama’s traffic snarls and the city is moving to make offenders pay more for their transgressions.

New fines for drivers who park their vehicles improperly were published in the Government Gazette Wednesday, December 28.

Fines will range from $50 to $100 depending on the

place where the infraction is committed and the new rules contemplates doubling the penalty for truck drivers or repeat offenders.