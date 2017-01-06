Citizen outcry stalls Parque Omar plan.

A PUBLIC OUTCRY over the planned $35 million facelift to Parque Omar, which included paving over some sections of the city’s “lung” has opened the door to citizen participation in the project.

During a meeting with users of the San Francisco park, the Secretariat of Goals agreed on Wednesday to modify the project to remodel the public space, and to postponing the tender until a broad consultation period is held.

Ricardo Delvalle, of the Altos del Golf Loma Alegre and surrounding areas Residents Association, said that $35 million is an “onerous” amount for the work.

They have asked for an ‘open’ meeting in the park.