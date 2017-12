A National Aeronaval Service (Senan) paramedics team delivered a Christmas baby during a flight from Darien, on Saturday, December 24.

The baby was born on the helicopter AN-140 en-route from Garachiné, in the province of Darién. to Santo Tomas Hospital (HST) in Panama City said a Senan report on social media

Both the mother and the newborn spent Christmas day in Santo Tomás.