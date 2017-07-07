Chiriqui and Costa Rica fight dengue outbreak

Posted on July 7, 2017 in Panama

CHIRIQUÍ and Costa Rica sanitary authorities have  reinforced efforts  to prevent an increase in dengue cases in the border region.

Patricio Camarena, coordinator of the Department of Vector Control of the

Ministry of Health in Chiriqui, there has been an increase in dengue infestation in the Progreso area, a border community, have been

Camarera said that of the 1,056  properties  visited, 3% have the Aedes aegypti mosquito , which tansmits  dengue zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

For this reason, fumigation is underway twice daily.

Ministry regional director Agustín Saldaña, said that the increase of rainfall favors the mosquito’s proliferation, so he reiterated the message to property owners:

“The best prevention of dengue is to avoid and eliminate any reservoir of water, however  smallmthat can serve as a breeding ground for the transmitting insect.” Last week, the infestation in the province of Chiriquí increased from 3.2% to 3.8%

The number of confirmed classical dengue cases in the province remains at 32.

