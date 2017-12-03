Child‘s death from meningitis confirmed

The death of a child under 15 years of age due to pneumococcal meningitis

was confirmed on Sunday, November 3 by The Ministry of Health (Minsa),

The child lived in the district of Guararé, in the province of Los Santos.

According to reports from the Ministry, the minor was admitted to the hospital Joaquín Pablo Franco Sayas, where he died on November 28. The lab confirmed that he had pneumococcal meningitis.

Health authorities inspected the area where the adolescent lived and launched a vaccination program in the district.