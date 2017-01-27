Child deaths cop gets 30 years

Posted on January 27, 2017 in Panama

The crime scene
A POLICE officer who fired  the shots that killed two children visiting from India  at a  check point in 2013, has been jailed for 30 years.

The sentence was handed down to Lieut Alexander Joel Rosales by The Second Superior Court of Justice in the First Judicial District on Thursday, Jan,26  after Rosales   was found guilty of murder.

The incident occurred in  San Carlos in October of 2013

At the checkpoint on the Pan­American highway, the officer fired into a car carrying  a family.

A two­year­old boy and a 15­vyear­ old girl, from India who were with relatives in Panama died.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office was able to verify that the shots were fired” from the officer’s weapon, a Glock pistol,” the Public Ministry said.

Rosales was one of the officers manning the checkpoint, which had been set up to catch suspected drug traffickers.

Police initially said the family was in a vehicle that matched the description of the one being used by suspects, but as it turned out the victims were in a red car, and the suspects were in a white one.

