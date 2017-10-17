Chaos Tuesday for pirate bus users

HUNDREDS of users of “pirate” transport found themselves stranded on Tuesday morning October 17 as Transit police moved into action following the introduction of tough new sanctions aimed at driving unlicensed buses from Panama City.

Inspectors of the Transit Authority (ATTT) prevented a group of carriers from making a caravan from the Rommel Fernández stadium to the Presidencia, a day after President Juan Carlos Varela announced an increase in fines and license suspensions for illegal operators.

A fleet of recycled US school buses known as “green devils” arrived near the stadium and the Roberto Durán gymnasium at 5:00 a.m. to form a protest caravan but were prevented from leaving.

The sanctions announced by Varela range from $1,500 to $5,000 for providing transport service without operating certificates. The sanctions were published Monday in the Official Gazette.

After preventing the buses from mobilizing in a caravan, the Transit Operations Directorate and ATTT inspectors checked the documents of each of the drivers.

At several bus stops in Panama, long lines of people were waiting for the “pirates” and complaining of the lack of Metro buses.

After 6:45 a.m., some “pirate buses”, especially those of the coaster type began to transport the passengers reports La Prensa.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister of Security, Jonathan del Rosario, pointed out that so far this year 40 road accidents involving unlicensed buses have been registered.