Your chance to help disaster victims

Posted on September 23, 2017 in Panama

Volunteers loading donations for disaster victims
PANAMA  restaurants and stores in are finding ways to aid victims of the natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Over 300 people have died in the 7.1  Mexico earthquake and aftershocks, and a 35-strong  Panama  Search and Rescue team is in Mexico, searching for survivors.

Hurricane Maria at least  13 dead in Puerto Rico and left thousands homeless and the already impoverished island without power, possibly for months.

The American Trade Hotel is donating to the Mexican Red Cross $5 .00 for each margarita and $ 1.00 for each order of tacos bought this weekend.

The Tacos La Neta restaurant, in San Francisco and Casco Antiguo, is donating the total sales of lunch on Sunday, September 24 to the Mexican Red Cross.

The Riba Smith supermarket has stockpiling centers  at all its branches to help Mexico victims. Customers are invited to leave necessities like diapers, milk powder, face masks dry food, cotton, toilet paper, gauze, disposable gloves, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets, flashlights, and dry pet food.

El Trapiche restaurant, with branches in Albrook Mall and via Argentina, will be collecting necessities

The restaurant Tomato Albrook will be collecting until Tuesday  from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., milk, dry food, diapers, and cleaning supplies.

