Chamber of Commerce expels Odebrecht

Posted on January 18, 2017 in Panama

PANAMA’S Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture has expelled the   bribery  ridden Odebrecht construction company from its membership rolls.

The expulsion was motivated by the Brazilian  company’s  confession revealing the massive payment of bribes  to officials of more than 12 countries, including Panama where  at least $59 million changed hands.

“Compliance with the laws and ethical and moral principles are convictions of the Chamber of on which our organization was built. Any breach of these values ​​is grounds for expulsion, “said Jorg   García Icaza ,   president of the  chamber.

“Whoever deals with civil servants and contracts with the government, is responsible for knowing and complying with applicable laws and regulations,” says  the chamber’s ‘s Code of Ethics.

“We urge and support the Public Prosecutor’s Office and other competent authorities to conduct investigations, independently and promptly, but in strict adherence to the rule of law, so that the names of all those involved are made known and punished exemplarily so that we send a clear message that in Panama the laws are respected, “said García Icaza.

“As the most representative guild of the private sector has taken decisive action in rejecting any crime against the public administration, we invite all sectors of society to start a crusade against corruption, which will put an end to these years of the  weakening of institutions”

 

 

