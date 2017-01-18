Chamber of Commerce expels Odebrecht

PANAMA’S Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture has expelled the bribery ridden Odebrecht construction company from its membership rolls.

The expulsion was motivated by the Brazilian company’s confession revealing the massive payment of bribes to officials of more than 12 countries, including Panama where at least $59 million changed hands.

“Compliance with the laws and ethical and moral principles are convictions of the Chamber of on which our organization was built. Any breach of these values ​​is grounds for expulsion, “said Jorg García Icaza , president of the chamber.

“Whoever deals with civil servants and contracts with the government, is responsible for knowing and complying with applicable laws and regulations,” says the chamber’s ‘s Code of Ethics.

“We urge and support the Public Prosecutor’s Office and other competent authorities to conduct investigations, independently and promptly, but in strict adherence to the rule of law, so that the names of all those involved are made known and punished exemplarily so that we send a clear message that in Panama the laws are respected, “said García Icaza.

“As the most representative guild of the private sector has taken decisive action in rejecting any crime against the public administration, we invite all sectors of society to start a crusade against corruption, which will put an end to these years of the weakening of institutions”