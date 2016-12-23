Chamber of Commerce demands Odebrecht repayment

THE PANAMA Chamber of Commerce, (CCIAP) has added its voice to the growing calls for action over the Odebrecht scandal ridden construction giant.

The Chamber is calling for a review of Odebrecht contracts and a search for mechanisms to prevent the Brazilian company continuing to participate in contracting acts with the State.

“We appeal to the Panamanian authorities to seek mechanisms, as was done in the United States, to suspend the right of participation of undertakings In new hires until the subsidiary cooperates with authorities and compensate the State and the people of Panama for contracts that have been overcharged [to allow for] the payment of bribes ,” said Jorge García Icaza, president of the CCIAP, in a press release.

He added that the works being developed, such as the second line of the Metro, and the renovationCity of Colón and the new terminal at Tocumen airport, must conclude “without delays or overcharges “.

On December 21, the US Department of Justice released documents in which Odebrecht admits to have paid up to $59 million in fines to high Panamanian officials, between 2010 and 2014, in exchange for infrastructure contracts

Public. In total, the company paid $788 million in bribes to officials of various countries, according to the agreement endorsed by the Court of the Eastern District of New York.

“This shameful scenario confirms what we proposed last April

“It is really necessary to include the mechanisms of disqualification for companies that have been convicted locally or internationally for money laundering offenses, or corruption , “said García Icaza.

Odebrecht is the largest contractor in the Panamanian State, with projects that total $ 9 billion.

This year, the Assembly approved a package of reforms to the Public Procurement Law,but did not include articles to prohibit the participation of companies investigated for corruption abroad in spite of widespread condemnation by civic groups.

The project is still pending approval in the Assembly, after being vetoed by President Juan Carlos Varela.

It is not known when discussion will be resumed.

“We insist that the amendment of the Law 2 of 2006, which regulates the contracting must be resumed. The bill that modifies these regulations, which were widely debated, was shelved during the past session ” said García Icaza.