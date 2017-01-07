Celebrating 10 years of community giving

By Lourdes Quijada

THE INVITATION reads: “You are invited to the biggest party of them all” which for those who have experienced any of the events raising funds for Finca La Maya Community programs that means that this one is going to be truly a day to remember

Starr McCamant and husband Steve are celebrating, at their San Carlos home with neighbors, friends, supporters, and those they have helped along the way, the 10th anniversary of community programs that have benefited hundreds of less fortunate Panamanians and served as an inspirational example to others who have retired in Panama and seem content to spend their energies complaining rather than doing.

The anniversary celebrations start on Saturday January, 14 at 3 pm and fun is promised for for everyone with a horse show, food, live music, dancers, art, karaoke and a talent show.

Artists are welcome to display their work or perform in the shows that start at 4pm. The invitation invites all and sundry to “Show the world your art, your gig & win a prize”. To sign up go to

info@fincalamaya.org … with name, and your act or art.

When I first visited Finca La Maya, 10 years ago, Starr, a retired advertising exec, was at the beginning of a program, utilizing her art director experience to involve local kids in an art program.

Husband Steve, who turned out be a master of the art of barbecuing. was still flying for Federal Express, but devoting his “rest” periods to help water the community tree that his wife had planted.

The solitary seedling quickly grew and added branches, from computer programs to a lending library, and English language classes,

And on each branch appeared new blossoms including family movie night, music and dance classes, an annual Christmas Gingerbread party for local children, scholarship coordination with the American Society of Panama and – with US universities , English classes for local National Polices, sponsored interns from many countries, conferences for sustainable and organic farming, green home building, an Art Bazaar to promote local artists, sculpture workshops, production and distribution of natural supplements made from the “miracle tree” Moringa Oliefera on the property, and wine tasting seminars.

The list goes on, all to be celebrated on January 14: and for Finca La Maya Community programs: Happy Anniversary

For more info on the event, and directions: www.fincalamaya.org 240 8281.