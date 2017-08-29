CD presidential candidate arrested at airport

José Domingo Arias the former presidential candidate of the Democratic Change (CD) party was arrested at Tocumen International Airport on Tuesday, August 29 as he tried to leave Panama.

He is Is under investigation For the irregular donations allegedly given to his 2014 campaign by the Odebrecht company. After his arrest, he was taken to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office in the Avesa building on Via Espana.

Armando Fuentes, a defense lawyer for Arias, said that his client has no intention of evading justice and had been going to Bogota for a two-day business visit.