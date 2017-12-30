Capira Traffic Death Starts  5 km Traffic Jam

The death of a 35-year-old man, struck by a bus loaded with passengers on the Pan-American highway in Sajalices, in the Capira district, caused a five-kilometer traffic jam of vehicles heading to Panama shortly before five a.m. on Friday, January 29. Two passengers were injured by flying glass.The road was closed for over an hour.

Grim Totals

The death brought the number of people killed in traffic accidents in Panama West during the year to 63. Nationally the figure hovers near 400.