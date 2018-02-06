Canal board member cited over illegal contract

ANOTHER member of the Board of directors of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), has been brought under the spotlight for alleged illegal practices.

The National Authority of Transparency and Access to Information (Antai) is investigating Lourdes Castillo, for her links to the company Pele System, Inc., a company that during the Martinelli administration obtained a

contract with the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) to inspect merchant navy ships.

The information became public on Tuesday, February 6 in a note sent by Angelica Maytin, director of Antai, to, Roberto Roy, president of the ACP board.

Maytin reminded Roy that Law 19 of 1997, which governs the ACP and prohibits members of its board of directors to conclude contracts with the ACP “or with institutions linked to it, such as is the case of the AMP. ”

She requests “a report on the result of the actions that are taken with dispatch”