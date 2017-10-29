Canadian victim in double murder

A 62-YEAR OLD Canadian was one of two men gunned down in Calle Urraca, San Miguelito on Friday evening October 27

Kotlica Miomir, had arrived in Panama a few hours earlier. The other victim was a Panamanian, Miguel Paz, 28, aka ‘Chicano’ who reports El Siglo. was known as a small-time drug dealer and lived in Cerro Viento.

The men were driving a white car when they entered the dead-end street where residents were celebrating with fireworks. The motive for the double murder crime is unknown.