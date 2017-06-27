Canada Day call for volunteers to aid sick kids

By Margot Thomas

FOR THE FIRST TIME in seven years the CanadaPLUS Foundation will not be hosting a Canada Day (July 1) event because of time pressures linked to other upcoming events, and a need for boots on the ground.

However some members and other Canucks will be gathering on the terrace at Canadian owned Solomon’s Montreal Deli from 4 pm on with an offer of 50% off Poutine, mini smoked meat sandwiches, mini Peameal Bacon Sandwiches, red and white jello shots and Canadian Moscow Mules. There will be lots of Canadian music and a raffle for a smoked meat picnic

Solomon’s in Paitilla Mall was the scene of a recent Foundation celebration of Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

Meanwhile the Foundation’s limited crew is busy working on an upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre; for the Thanksgiving Dinner in October and connecting with sponsors and performers for sponsors for the 6th annual Carols by Candlelight charity event which has become a Christmas season tradition in Panama, and this year will be raising funds for the Hospital Del Nino to assist newborns with hearing deficiencies.

Over the years the Carols event has made contributions in cash, equipment and technical services, to Hogar Malambo, Fundacion Calicanto, Vision of Hope, Hospital Santo Tomas and the National Ballet. Since the CanadaPLUS Club morphed into the current CanadaPLUS Foundation it has organized dozens of events ranging from exploration tours, seasonal celebrations like 12th night, March Madness Chinese New Year, and Thanksgiving, and has brought visiting choirs to the city, CanadaPLUS also initiated a discounted health insurance plan all of which has helped to introduce some $2 million into the local economy. Not bad for a two person volunteer team.

The name CanadaPLUS was chosen because the founders wanted to reflect the diversity of Canada’s multi-cultural population, with the PLUS including all nationalities. The Foundation has registered supporters from over 25 countries including Panama.

Now the Foundation’s founders are struggling under the weight of success. It’s current a very small team, which is aided by a temp in the run-up to Candles, urgently needs volunteer support either to serve on a committee overlooking events or to develop ideas and pick up the ball and run.

You don’t have to be Canadian and you will get a warm welcome. A meeting is planned for Thursday July 12, at 7 pm in Bella Vista.

If you would like to get involved call 6619-6890, or email clubcanadaplus@gmail.com