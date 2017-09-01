Calle Uruguay traders feeling more pain than gain

By Margot Thomas

THE COSMETIC revitalization of Calle Uruguay, in Marbella, is proving to be an expensive and painful facelift for businesses located in the area.

Anyone who has recently attempted to drive through the pot-holed slalom course of machinery, trucks, equipment , trenches and earth mounds with constantly changing deviations and felt reluctant to revisit a favorite eatery will understand the merchants’ concerns

Business owners, who preferred to reserve their names, complained to La Prensa that Mayor Jose Isobel Blandon and the construction company Meco have not complied with the promised work methodology, since they have occupied all the street for the works, although they affirmed that closings would be partial.

The company responded that they daily send businesses the scheduling of the closures, which are unlikely to reach customers.

The local representative, Ricardo Domínguez, said that every 15 days representatives of Meco, the mayor’s office, neighbors and merchants gather for those affected to expose their concerns.

The works, costing $ 26.4 million, began inJune.

A team from La Prensa , toured the area , and found that at least three locations On 48th Street, including a parking area, have closed, while others advertise liquidation sales.

The owners of the shops, indicated that they are in agreement with the project; but argue that both the mayor’s office and Meco, have “failed to comply” with the agreed methodology of work.

They said that all parties had agreed to partial closures of roads to avoid severe economic losses, but practically all the street are impeding access for clients.

In addition, they claim that the placement of the signs on the roads is confusing, and there is lack of security measures for those who pass through the area and, little access for pedestrians.

Traders say that they have reduced personnel, as they have losses close to 45%.

Meco said they maintain a “smooth communication” with the traders, who are sent daily the programming of the partial closures that are expected in the area.

and said that “the company is fulfilling its commitment to minimize effects that are inevitable in a work of this magnitude “.

Domínguez said that there is a working table at which the representatives of Meco, and those who feel affected can express their concerns.

