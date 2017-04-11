Call to investigate lawmaker handouts

A GROUP of Panama citizens is collecting signatures through the on line platform change.org to try to get the Supreme Court to accept denunciations against Deputies of the National Assembly for the use of donations and subsidies, mostly ending up on their own pockets.

During the last week they have collected 925 signatures but a lot more will be needed to awaken Panamanian society to the corruption among lawmakers exposed by La Prensa in a series of investigative revealing the misuse of scores of thousands of dollars

“We Panamanians deserve to know quickly what has been happening in the Assembly With respect to the use of The line of “donations, subsidies and social assistance” from the

General budget of this organ of the State, ” says.

the petition.

The letter also requests the Comptroller General of theRepublic to audit the donations of the deputies.

The Supreme Court (CSJ) plenum decided last week not to admit two Criminal complaints that were filed against the president of the National Assembly

(AN), Rubén De León, and the comptroller Federico Humbert, for alleged irregularities in donations granted with the National Assembly budget.