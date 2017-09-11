Cabinet dilemma with Metro airport extension

PANAMA’S cabinet must decide whether to approve an $125 million addendum to the Metro line 2, for the construction of an extension to Tocumen International to the consortium, led by Odebrecht, The other option is to call for a tender report La Prensa.

It will be an interesting debate as names of those in the previous administration who have lined their pockets with Odebrecht bribes continue to surface, and with concerns still being expressed about the award of the current project and the Colon rehabilitation work, to the scandal ridden Brazilian construction company.

Odebrecht withdrew from bidding for the construction of the $1 billion fourth canal bridge.