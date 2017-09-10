HURRICANE Irma led to the cancelation of 140 Copa Airliness flights from the afternoon of Sunday, September 10.

The hurricane has left a wake of destruction in the Caribbean and in the Florida peninsula, United States.

The company normally has flights to and from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, United States, as well as the Bahamas and the Caribbean island San Martin.

The authorities of San Martin, have reported that the island’s airport suffered significant damage and there is still no date to resume operations.

Copa reestablished its operations to and from Santo Domingo, Punta Cana and Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic, on September 8 after the Caribbean island did not suffer significant damage .