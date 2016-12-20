Businessman linked to ex-Minister in laundering probe

FOTIS LYMBEROPULOSIS, the latest businessman insider to face interrogation linked to corruption during the Ricardo Martinelli regime, appeared before the Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor on Tuesday Dec. 20 for alleged money laundering.

The inquiry comes after the investigation by the Public Ministry of former Minister of Social Development (Mides), Guillermo Ferrufino, for alleged unjustified enrichment.

An audit carried out on March 12, 2015 by The Comptroller General revealed that Ferrufino accumulated resources that totaled $ 1.1 million, while recording expenses of $ 3.4 million.

That is, his expenses exceeded his income by almost $2.3 million.

Ferrufino directed the Mides between 2009 and 2014, during the administration of Ricardo Martinelli.

Lymberopulosis, was also closely linked to Gabriel Btesh, a member of the Martinelli inner circle.

Btesh has reportedly fled the country.