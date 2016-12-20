Businessman linked to ex-Minister in laundering probe

Posted on December 20, 2016 in Panama

Fotis-Lymberopulos
FOTIS LYMBEROPULOSIS,  the latest businessman insider  to face interrogation linked to corruption  during the Ricardo Martinelli regime, appeared  before  the Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor  on Tuesday Dec. 20 for  alleged  money laundering.

The inquiry comes after the investigation by the Public Ministry of  former Minister of Social Development (Mides), Guillermo Ferrufino, for alleged  unjustified enrichment.

An audit carried out on  March 12,  2015 by The Comptroller General  revealed  that Ferrufino accumulated resources that totaled $ 1.1 million, while recording expenses of $ 3.4 million.

That is, his expenses exceeded his income by almost $2.3 million.

Ferrufino directed the Mides between 2009 and 2014, during the administration of Ricardo Martinelli.

Lymberopulosis, was  also closely linked to  Gabriel Btesh, a member of the Martinelli inner circle.

Btesh has reportedly  fled the country.

