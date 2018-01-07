Business leaders on  justice, education, crime

WITH an unspoken reference to the current debate over the choice of judges for Panama’s Supreme Court, and recent judicial decisions, the country’s leading business organization has called on the Executive to give priority to issues such as the separation of powers that allow the full independence of justice.

In its weekly bulletin The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (CCIAP) asks the government of Juan Carlos Varela to ensure a climate of stability until the end of the mandate. It said:”The Executive must promote conditions to achieve the competitiveness that the country needs to show in the demanding international scenario, which calls for the strengthening of productive sectors such as industry and agriculture, the latter largely postponed in national development.”

They also warn that education continues to be a factor as an “indispensable requirement to achieve the goals that we propose as a society.”

Referring to the crisis that some hospitals face, the Chamber says that the sustained supply of medicines must be taken care of for the health of the population.

Security concerns

“An aspect that also significantly impacts the quality of life of citizens is insecurity, which is a problem to counteract with both energy and intelligence to attack common crimes such as theft and robbery and effectively fight criminal organizations.” , says the guild.