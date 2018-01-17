Business groups eye sanctions for Blue Apple members

Posted on January 17, 2018 in Panama

PANAMA’S Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (Cciap) and the Panamanian Chamber of Construction (Capac)  have instructed their ethics committees to decide on  possible sanctions that may be applied to the member companies of involved in the Blue Apple investigation  of  bribes paid by contractors of the State in exchange for the streamlining of administrative procedures for the execution of the work and the disbursement of money.

The Capac says that it has no interference in commercial activities of its members, but to regulate relationships between companies, and the State and civil society, it approved a code of conduct.

