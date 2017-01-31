Business chamber demands corruption action

BUSINESS and civil organizations are continuing to press the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) and other judicial authorities for action in the multiple corruption investigations currently underway.

In a letter, the Chamber of Commerce has urged te MP to keep communication channels open, “to the extent that confidentiality permits”, to notify progress in investigations, in order to avoid speculation and false conclusions.

They demand that the MP take decisive action in the case of Odebrecht Panama.

The Chamber stressed that the continuous revelations of information about acts of corruption in the country are the cause of growing indignation of various sectors, calling for rejection of immunity.

“We are convinced that we must exert pressure and demand accountability, but we insist that these claims should not end weakening the country’s system, institutionality and developmentally ,” the note adds.