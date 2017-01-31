Business chamber demands corruption action

Posted on January 31, 2017 in Panama

BUSINESS  and civil organizations are  continuing to press the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) and other judicial authorities for action in the multiple corruption investigations currently underway.

In a letter, the Chamber of Commerce has urged te MP to keep communication channels open, “to the extent that confidentiality permits”, to notify progress in  investigations, in order to avoid speculation and false conclusions.

They demand that the MP take decisive action in the  case of Odebrecht Panama.

The Chamber  stressed that the continuous revelations of information about acts of corruption in the country are the cause of  growing indignation of various sectors, calling  for  rejection of immunity.

“We are convinced that we must exert pressure and demand accountability, but we insist that these claims should not end weakening the country’s system, institutionality and developmentally ,” the note adds.

