Bull attack sends Ex-Minister  to hospital

THE FIRST Minister of Agricultural Development in the current administration Jorge Arango Arias was admitted to a private hospital in David after being rammed by a bull on his farm, in Volcán, Chiriqui,

Arango’s, injuries included a fractured a rib reports La Prensa.

The dentist, 74, who taught several generations of dentists at the University of Panama is under medical observation at the Mae Lewis medical Center

He is the owner of the Compañía Agrícola Industrial, S.A. (Caisa), Panama’s largest pork producer, and the second largest in Central America, founder and shareholder of the Arango Orillac Dental Clinic.