Bribery suspect moves to “Hotel Odebrecht”

THE EL RENACER PRISON opened its gates on Tuesday, Sep 26, to receive another guest under investigation in connection with the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

Carlos Ho Gonzlez, a former employee of the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) joined two former MOP Ministers and other Martinelli era malefactors involved in corruption investigations. More cells may soon be occupied by a host of other insiders who allegedly padded their bank balances with transfers from the Brazilian construction company, including the former president Ricardo Martinelli and his two sons.

Ho was transferred from the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ), to what some have dubbed “Hotel Odebrecht” following a preventive detention order issued by Zuleika Moore, one of the prosecutors handling the bribery investigations.

Ho González, worked in two government administrations: Martín Torrijos (2004-2009) and Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014). In both periods, the Brazilian contractor won important public infrastructure projects.