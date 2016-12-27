BRIBERY SCANDAL: Panama prosecutors in Washington

Posted on December 27, 2016 in Panama

PANAMANIAN PROSECUTORS  headed to Washington, on Tuesday   December 27 to obtain details of alleged bribes to Panamanian officials by the Brazilian company  Norberto Odebrecht.

This trip had already been announced by the Attorney General’s Office Nation on  December 22 through a press release.

According to documents released by the Department ofJustice of the United States, the construction company admitted to having paid Bribes to senior officials in Panama of more than $ 59 million during the Martinelli administration

 

