BRIBERY SCANDAL: Panama prosecutors in Washington

PANAMANIAN PROSECUTORS headed to Washington, on Tuesday December 27 to obtain details of alleged bribes to Panamanian officials by the Brazilian company Norberto Odebrecht.

This trip had already been announced by the Attorney General’s Office Nation on December 22 through a press release.

According to documents released by the Department ofJustice of the United States, the construction company admitted to having paid Bribes to senior officials in Panama of more than $ 59 million during the Martinelli administration