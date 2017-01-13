Bribery money of “very high profile” people seized in Swiss banks

MONEY of four “very high profile” people under investigation in the Odebrecht bribery scandal has been seized in Swiss banks.

The announcement came on Friday Jan,13 from Attorney General Secretary Rolando Rodríguez Cedeño

The Panamanians are being investigated as part of the probe into $59 million in bribes paid by the Odebrecht Construction company in exchange for public infrastructure contracts between 2009 and 2014 when ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was in office.

Rodríguez said that “money in Swiss banks” belonging to these individuals has been seized.

He did not reveal their names. He said they were both directly and indirectly involved in the scheme.

On Thursday, Attorney General Kenia Porcell announced that Odebrecht had promised to pay $59 million in damages to Panama.

Rodríguez asked people to have patience with the investigation. “We do not want a weak investigation. Once we begin to adopt the measures within the the investigation, the citizens will know the results and the names of the people. We will also demand the money from them.

These are people of very high profile,” he said..