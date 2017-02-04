BRIBERY: Ex-president’s home raided

Posted on February 4, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 26

A TEAM of prosecutors raided the home of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001­2006), accused of receiving bribes from Brazil’s Odebrecht in exchange for a public workS contract.

The Public Ministry reported, through its Twitter account, that after the raid “ Documentation found in the oledo house will be evaluated by the prosecutors.”

The special team of the Office of the Public Prosecutor continued for over five hours collecting  documents and putting  them in boxes, while reviewing them carefully, according to Peruvian television.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd