BRIBERY: Ex-president’s home raided

A TEAM of prosecutors raided the home of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001­2006), accused of receiving bribes from Brazil’s Odebrecht in exchange for a public workS contract.

The Public Ministry reported, through its Twitter account, that after the raid “ Documentation found in the oledo house will be evaluated by the prosecutors.”

The special team of the Office of the Public Prosecutor continued for over five hours collecting documents and putting them in boxes, while reviewing them carefully, according to Peruvian television.