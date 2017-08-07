Boquete Green Convention Center underway

CHIRIQUI’S tourism industry saw the start of a major shot in the arm with the groundbreaking ceremony for a Green Convention Center in Boquete, on Monday, August 7.

The project on a four-hectare site donated by a Panama businessman is the result of a $12 million cooperation between the Panamanian Tourism Authority (ATP) and the Center for Competitiveness of the Western Region.

The land was donated by entrepreneur Ricardo Perez, who made formal delivery of the notarized deed ceding the land to the tourism authority

ATP Director Gustavo Him said: “It will be a unique center in the region surrounded by natural landscape, environmentally friendly structures, wastewater utilization and a renewable energy system.”

The initial capacity of the green center will be 2,000 but, according to Him, it can be expanded later depending on the needs of the market.

He said that the green center will boost tourism via congresses and conventions in the province and permeate throughout the sector: transport, tour operators, travel agencies, hoteliers and restaurants.

In Chiriquí province, the ATP has also executed other major tourism development projects such as the Boquete Coffee Exploration Center and the newly remodeled Paso Canoas Border Building.